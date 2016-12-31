Cody Garbrandt Down for Rematch, but Dana White Pegs T.J. Dillashaw Next

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 31, 2016
Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is surely living it up right now, carrying around a shiny new belt that he earned by taking out Dominick Cruz at UFC 207.

The Cruz fight, which won Fight of the Night honors on Saturday evening, was a tough one. Things are only going to get tougher for the new king of bantamweights, however, as now he’s the most sought-after fighter in the division. And though Garbrandt might think Cruz deserves a rematch, UFC President Dana White has other things in mind.

Cody Garbrandt“T.J. Dillashaw said if he doesn’t get the shot, this whole thing is rigged. So I think I’m gonna give the rematch to Dominick Cruz, just to make him right,” White said on the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show. “Dillashaw made it look easy against a tough guy, a scary guy that can knock you out at any moment.

“Dillashaw is a total conspiracy theorist and says nutty stuff all the time, but yes, he’s probably next in line.”

Dillashaw, a former bantamweight champion himself, also picked up a win at UFC 207, beating John Lineker on the main card. The win was his second in a row since losing the belt to Cruz nearly a year ago. 

Each of Dillashaw’s wins have been unanimous decisions, and his performances were outstanding to say to the least. Such outings surely warrant a crack at the belt again, according to the former champ.

“I better be (the next title shot),” Dillashaw said on the post-fight show. “I look at it as it’s gonna be a great fight (with Garbrandt).”

RELATED > Cody Garbrandt: I Was Uncrowned Champion, Even When Dillashaw Was on Team

While the fight is likely next, Garbrandt said he’d like to “run that (expletive) back” against Cruz, indicating he would prefer to give the recently defeated former champion a rematch. With Cruz being one of the best in the world at 135 pounds, he’ll likely see another shot at the belt in the near future.

It may just have to wait, though. 

“You know what? I had so much fun in there. Dom has been arguably the best bantamweight in the world,” Garbrandt said. “I’d like to give Dominick Cruz a rematch, but it’s ultimately up to the UFC.

“I’m the baddest dude in the world, so bring (Dillashaw) on. Anybody in my division, come and try taking (the championship) from me.”

