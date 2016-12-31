HOT OFF THE WIRE
amanda-nunes-ufc207promo-handsraised-750

featuredAmanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Results)

Cody Garbrandt UFC 207 weigh-in

featuredCody Garbrandt Dethrones Dominick Cruz, Becomes UFC Bantamweight Champion (UFC 207 Results)

UFC 207 Nunes vs Rousey Live Results & Fight Stats

featuredUFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results and Fight Stats

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 207 ceremonial

featuredUFC 207 Main & Co-Main Weigh-in Video: Nunes vs. Rousey and Cruz vs. Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt Dethrones Dominick Cruz, Becomes UFC Bantamweight Champion (UFC 207 Results)

December 31, 2016
1 Comment

Cody Garbrandt became the new UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 207, dethroning Dominick Cruz in the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Garbrandt outstruck the champ for the duration of five rounds, winning a unanimous decision with scores of 48-46, 48-47 and 48-46.

RELATED > UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results & Fight Stats

Dominick Cruz & Cody Garbrandt UFC 207 weigh-inCruz began in his typical fashion, using his footwork to avoid his opponent’s strikes. Garbrant was looking for power shots, but got taken down halfway through the opening round. Garbrandt later got a takedown of his own and did well to avoid Cruz’s combinations thereafter. 

Each fighter traded power shots in the first minute of the second round. First Garbrandt landed, and then Cruz hit back with one that wobbled his foe. Garbrandt was successful in countering with strikes as Cruz tried to move in and out with combinations. 

After an early exchange in the third, Cruz came out with a cut over his left eye. Garbrandt also landed a couple of strong shots that wobbled Cruz’s legs, and he taunted the champion throughout the round. 

Garbrandt landed a big shot early in the fourth, knocking Cruz down and mocking the downed fighter instead of pursing. He landed another big blow later in the round, again knocking down the champ and taunting instead of trying to finish the fight, as if he knew he was ahead on the score cards.

Garbrandt, seemingly feeling like he won the fight, coasted for most of the last five minutes. As time expired, the two fighters hugged it out and congratulated each other for their performances. 

After the bout and in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Garbrandt called out fellow UFC 207 victor T.J. Dillashaw, saying, “Come try me, motherf***er.”

With the win, Garbrandt improves his perfect record to 11-0 while collecting UFC gold. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Amanda Nunes - Still the Lioness

And Still The Lioness!!! (Hot Tweets from the...

Dec 31, 2016No Comments15 Views

As soon as Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes destroyed Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Friday night, Twitter lit up!

amanda-nunes-ufc207promo-handsraised-750

Amanda Nunes Destroys Ronda...

Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes walked through former titleholder

Dec 31, 2016
Cody Garbrandt - And New

Cody Garbardnt… And N...

After Cody Garbrandt dominated the Dominator, Dominick Cruz, at

Dec 31, 2016
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw Demands Title ...

TJ Dillashaw put on the most impressive performance of

Dec 30, 2016
  • Darin

    The most Feel Good card of the year! Watching Cruz get mocked and tagged for 5 rounds followed by Ronda looking like someone that has never fought! The look on Dana’s face when he put the belt on Nunes!

    LOVED IT.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA