Cody Garbrandt Calls for ‘Advanced Drug Testing’ Before TJ Dillashaw Fight (video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt discusses his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, coaching on The Ultimate Fighter against former teammate T.J. Dillashaw, and says he wants ‘advanced drug testing’ prior to their Octagon showdown.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley: ‘I’m By Far the Worst-Treated Champion in History of the UFC’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram