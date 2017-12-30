Cody Garbrandt Breaks Down Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

The most dominant female fighter in the world will defend her UFC belt for the first time when Cris “Cyborg” Justino faces challenger Holly Holm in the UFC 219 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. Former bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt recently broke down the match-up and gave his prediction during an appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast.

“Cyborg has been so dominant. The past decade she hasn’t really been scathed. Stylistically, obviously Cyborg is the bigger fighter in this fight,” said Garbrandt. 

Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm UFC 219 Media Day FaceoffFor Holm to dethrone “Cyborg,” Garbrandt believes “The Preacher’s Daughter” will have to knock the Brazilian out.  It wouldn’t be the first time Holm shocked the world by finishing a dominant champion.  She brought the Ronda Rousey era to a screeching halt at UFC 193 in November 2015, but Garbrandt doesn’t see Holm being able to finish “Cyborg.” 

“Holly Holm, she’s great. I think what Holly Holm would need to do in there is knock her out and catch her to beat her. I don’t think she can just win a decision. I think she would have to catch her and knock her out like she did Ronda Rousey,” he said. 

“I don’t believe she has the power to knock out Cyborg. I think Cyborg, she’s fundamentally Muay Thai. She’s got good blocking. I don’t think she’ll catch her like she did Ronda. But you never know. Cyborg does come in just guns-a-blazin.”

“No Love” considers Holm to be a more technical fighter than “Cyborg,” but doesn’t think that will be enough win.  He expects “Cyborg” to retain her belt at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.   

“The more technical fighter is obviously Holly, but I just think that Cyborg is just a physical specimen and that’s just a lot to handle,” he said.

               

