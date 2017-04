Cody Garbrandt Attacks TJ Dillashaw on TUF Redemption Premiere

(Courtesy of UFC)

It didn’t take long for tensions to reach a boiling point on the premiere of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption. Following a few terse words, UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, one of the coaches on the show, latched onto fellow coach and former teammate TJ Dillashaw‘s throat, forcing their fighters and assistant coaches to jump in and break things up.

TRENDING > Weight Issues Cost One TUF 25 Contestant His Chance at UFC Return

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram