Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw Reveal Their TUF 25 Coaching Staffs

January 24, 2017
The upcoming twenty-fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter features bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt coaching opposite his former teammate and former champion TJ Dillashaw. The two will then fight at the end of the season. 

Garbrandt and Dillashaw will lead a cast of welterweights who all have redemption on their mind. Every member of the TUF 25 cast, including one athlete on the current UFC roster and previous Ultimate Fighter winners, have competed on a previous season of the show, and will look to prove they belong in the upper echelon of one of UFC’s most stacked divisions.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw recently revealed their coaching staffs. Both did so via Instagram.

Accompanying Garbrandt is a heavy dose of his Team Alpha Male counterparts from Sacramento, Calif. He’ll have Urijah Faber, who has twice served as a head coach on the show; teammate Danny Castillo as his wrestling coach; Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Fabio Prado; and boxing coach Robert Meese.

Team No Love! @cody_nolove @fabiopradobjj @lastcall155 @stingray_139

A photo posted by Urijah Faber (@urijahfaber) on

Dillashaw split from Team Alpha Male when he moved to Colorado to train alongside UFC veteran Duane “Bang” Ludwig. For TUF 25, Dillashaw will again have Ludwig by his side, as well as current UFC fighter Matt Brown, Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Elliot Marshall, and wrestling coach Leister Bowling.

The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

