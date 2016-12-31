Cody Garbardnt… And New!!!! (Hot Tweets from the Pros)

After Cody Garbrandt dominated the Dominator, Dominick Cruz, at UFC 207 on Friday night, Twitter lit up with his fellow UFC fighters chiming in.
The new bantamweight champ @Cody_NoLove fulfills a promise to his No. 1 fan #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/1w0gU3ZC3j
— #UFC207 (@ufc) December 31, 2016
Yessss @Cody_Nolove !! So proud of you !!! You looked like a champ from day one !!
— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) December 31, 2016
Nice fight! #andnew @Cody_Nolove
— Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 31, 2016
He’ll probably duck me again! Def the easier fight out of him and Dom. WOW https://t.co/XG3GLEdyN8
— Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) December 31, 2016
Cody fucked up my parlay but I can’t even be mad
— Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 31, 2016
Congrats @Cody_Nolove on an amazing fight. I’ve always loved watching you fight since the beginning #UFC
— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) December 31, 2016
Fuck. #andnew congrats @Cody_Nolove you earned it. #ufc207 bantamweight champion @UFC
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) December 31, 2016
Great job Cody new champ #UFC207
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 31, 2016
Great performance. Congrats @Cody_Nolove #UFC207
— Scott Holtzman (@HotSauceHoltzy) December 31, 2016
@DominickCruz heart of a warrior man. Keep your head up. Dominance you have had on the division is amazing #UFC
— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) December 31, 2016
Damn if @Cody_Nolove hasn’t earned your respect now I don’t know what to tell you.
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 31, 2016
You da man Cody #Respect #UFC207
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) December 31, 2016
@UrijahFaber you were right @Cody_Nolove was ready. I was wrong. Congrats Cody! Awesome job man
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 31, 2016
Man, great fight. Dom has a solid chin! Congrats to @Cody_Nolove.
— Michael McDonald (@MaydayMcDonald) December 31, 2016
AND NEW!!! Congrats to my former teammate @Cody_Nolove !! Super proud of the kid. He talked about it now he did it! #NOLOVE #UFC207 #andnew
— Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) December 31, 2016
That’s it I’m getting a neck tattoo. Congrats @Cody_Nolove legendary performance!
— Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) December 31, 2016
He will regroup and rebuild, @DominickCruz will see this fight vs @Cody_Nolove again. #ufc207 @ufc
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) December 31, 2016
Good job new champ !!
Happy to be ranked #2 now i will come back with different demeanor better than ever . #UFC207
— Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) December 31, 2016