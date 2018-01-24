Coach: UFC Offered Gunnar Nelson Main Event Fight Against Darren Till in London

The upcoming UFC Fight Night card in London is closer to booking a main event.

Well that’s at least according to Gunnar Nelson’s coach, who says the UFC has offered him the headline spot against British slugger Darren Till for the upcoming card on March 17.

John Kavanagh revealed the news on Twitter while saying that they are just awaiting word from Till on whether or not he’ll accept.

“So UFC have offered Gunnar Nelson vs. Darren Till main event UFC London. We’ve agreed so hoping to hear confirmation soon,” Kavanagh wrote.

“How do you guys like the matchup? I’m reminded of the [Brandon] Thatch fight. Big strong striker but I think Till is tougher challenge. One way to find out.”

With the card in London now less than two months away, the UFC is obviously trying to get the main event booked to help with upcoming ticket sales.

Both Nelson and Till have talked about fighting each other in the past so it’s understandable why the UFC is trying to get the fight finalized for the March card.

Just recently, Nelson had discussed his desire to face Till on the card in London after sitting out since last July following a knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio.

“We had a little back and forth me and Darren Till and to be honest I thought that fight was going to happen. I was pretty sure of it. After that then nothing happened. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Nelson said about the matchup.

“He’s a great fighter. He’s been doing really well. He’s got good striking. He’s a very big guy as well, not that I’m not used to that. I’ve always fought bigger opponents. I’m used to being the smaller man. I’ve always done well against heavier opponents and I could see myself match up well against Darren.”

It’s clear Nelson is on board for the fight. Now it’s up to Till to accept the matchup to headline a card in his home country of England.