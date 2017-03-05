Co-Main Event Takes Home Fight of the Night (UFC 209 Bonuses)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 5, 2017
1 Comment

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from the UFC 209 pay-per-view event following Saturday’s event in Las Vegas. Darren Elkins, Iuri Alcantara, David Teymur, and Lando VaDavid Teymurnnata were awarded the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to the co-main event fighters, lightweights Teymur and Vannata.  The two put on an incredible striking display and showed their durability in the back-and-forth battle.  The judges scored the fight for Teymur by unanimous decision with all three judges scorecards showing 30-27, but the scorecards didn’t reflect how close of a fight that it was.     

Elkins took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his third-round finish of Mirsad Bektic.  Elkins took damage in the fight.  He was bloodied when he landed a right hand followed by a head kick to finish Bektic late in the fight.  The combination banked him a bonus. 

Alcantara earned the second Performance of the Night award for his come from behind win over Luke Sanders on the preliminary fight card.  Alcantara was in a bad spot, on his back with Sanders landing shots.  He spun and isolated a leg and finished the fight with a kneebar. 

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 featured 11 fights.  Five fights went the distance, four ended in knockouts, and  two were submission finishes. 

