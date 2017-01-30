CM Punk Plans to Fight Again Whether It’s in the UFC or Elsewhere

CM Punk‘s UFC debut didn’t go well. The former WWE superstar turned mixed martial artist was submitted by Mickey Gall in the first round of his promotional and professional debut at UFC 203 in September 2016.

Despite the setback, the 38-year-old plans to get back in the Octagon for a second time.

“I’m working on it feverishly,” Punk told Fox Sports during the 2017 NHL All Star game festivities. “I’m throwing names at Dana [White], opponents, dates. I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is.”

The UFC president supports Punk fighting, but stated in interviews after the UFC 203 loss to Gall that maybe his next fight should be in a lower tier promotion.

“He probably shouldn’t have his next fight in the UFC,” White said following the UFC 203 pay-per-view event.

Whether his next fight is in the UFC or not, Punk is determined to fight again.

“If it doesn’t happen in the UFC, then it will happen somewhere else. I’m dedicated to fighting and training.”

