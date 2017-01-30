HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

Valentina Shevchenko

featuredValentina Shevchenko Taps Out Julianna Pena in Headliner (UFC Denver Results)

UFC on FOX 23 Shevchenko vs Pena Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Results and Fight Stats

Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena weigh-in

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Main Card Weigh-in Videos

CM Punk Plans to Fight Again Whether It’s in the UFC or Elsewhere

January 30, 2017
No Comments

CM Punk‘s UFC debut didn’t go well. The former WWE superstar turned mixed martial artist was submitted by Mickey Gall in the first round of his promotional and professional debut at UFC 203 in September 2016.

Despite the setback, the 38-year-old plans to get back in the Octagon for a second time.

CM Punk“I’m working on it feverishly,” Punk told Fox Sports during the 2017 NHL All Star game festivities.  “I’m throwing names at Dana [White], opponents, dates.  I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is.”

The UFC president supports Punk fighting, but stated in interviews after the UFC 203 loss to Gall that maybe his next fight should be in a lower tier promotion. 

TRENDING > Dana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

“He probably shouldn’t have his next fight in the UFC,” White said following the UFC 203 pay-per-view event. 

Whether his next fight is in the UFC or not, Punk is determined to fight again. 

“If it doesn’t happen in the UFC, then it will happen somewhere else.  I’m dedicated to fighting and training.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Anthony Njokuani Returns to His Muay Thai Roo...

Jan 30, 2017No Comments18 Views

Anthony Njokuani (22-0) returns to the Muay Thai ring to take on Chris Harrington (20-2) in a main card super-middleweight bout in Las Vegas.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Weighs I...

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighs in on the

Jan 30, 2017
Dana White UFC on FOX 23 Post Presser

Dana White Recaps UFC on FO...

UFC president Dana White recapped an exciting UFC on

Jan 29, 2017

UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Ger...

UFC 208 sees the inaugural women's featherweight title fight

Jan 29, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA