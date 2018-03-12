CM Punk Claims He’s Returning at UFC 225 in Chicago

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 12, 2018
Former WWE superstar CM Punk appears to be ready for his second UFC fight.

On Monday, Punk responded to a fan over Twitter and revealed that he’s planning on his next fight taking place on June 9 — the date of UFC 225 in Chicago.

“June nine, after I win and lock eyes with my beautiful wife, embrace my coaches and shout out my entire team,” Punk said in response to a question about when he would cry in the Octagon again.

The timing of Punk’s return makes perfect sense considering the former professional wrestler hails from Chicago and maintains a loyal fanbase in his home city.

If that date is locked down, the only question remaining is who is Punk going to fight?

All signs seem to point towards a matchup with Mike “The Truth” Jackson, who was originally vying for a shot at Punk in his UFC debut back in 2016. Unfortunately for Jackson, he suffered a loss to Mickey Gall, who then moved on to submit Punk at UFC 203 in Cleveland.

Jackson has been making a push lately to get a second chance in the UFC and finally get his shot at Punk inside the Octagon.

As of now, the UFC has made no official announcement about Punk’s return, but it certainly seems like he’s planning on fighting in Chicago on June 9.

               

