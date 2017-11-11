Clay Guida Quickly Crushes Joe Lauzon (UFC Norfolk Fight Highlights)

Clay Guida gets it started QUICK with the TKO win over Joe Lauzon! https://t.co/5Qmcq21Lkx — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

Clay Guida's contract is up in the UFC, but is he done? The fans clearly feel some type of way… #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/QxBXJJrpSu — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Clay Guida’s crushing knockout of Joe Lauzon at UFC Fight Night 120 on Saturday at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

The fight promotion next returns to Sydney, Australia, for UFC Fight Night 121, where former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum faces Marcin Tybura in the main event. UFC Fight Night 121 takes place on Nov. 19 local time in Sydney, but airs on Nov. 18 in the U.S.

