Clay Guida Outworks Erik Koch (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)

Major props to Erik Koch for surviving the carpentry work from Clay Guida! On to round three! #UFCOKC https://t.co/yzDEq3GARN
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 26, 2017
Clay Guida showed the world that at age 35 he still does great carpentry work and earns a big win! #UFCOKC https://t.co/lpx0hIsR7k
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 26, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out Clay Guida as he outworks Erik Koch at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.
