Clay Guida Demolishes Joe Lauzon with Vicious First Round TKO

Clay Guida isn’t known for his finishing power but only needed 67 seconds to put away Joe Lauzon in the opening bout on the main card at UFC Fight Night from Virginia on Saturday night.

Guida, who returned to lightweight earlier this year after spending seven fights as a featherweight, looked better than ever as he showed real confidence in his hands despite a career built on his wrestling pedigree.

Guida connected with a hard overhand right that rattled Lauzon and left him on wobbly legs, which was followed by a nasty uppercut that dropped the Massachusetts native to the canvas.

Guida quickly followed up with a barrage of strikes on the ground and while it looked like the fight could have been stopped far earlier than the referee actually called the contest, the end remained the same.

Clay Guida gets it started QUICK with the TKO win over Joe Lauzon! https://t.co/5Qmcq21Lkx — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

It was the first time Guida earned a TKO victory since defeating Sam Shiavo back in 2008. Afterwards, Guida revealed that his fight on Saturday night was the final bout in his current contract with the UFC but he made it clear that he doesn’t want to fight anywhere else but inside the Octagon.

“I want to finish my career here,” Guida said to the Virginia crowed. “Because this is the only show in town.”

Clay Guida's contract is up in the UFC, but is he done? The fans clearly feel some type of way… #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/QxBXJJrpSu — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

Considering the career he’s put together since joining the UFC roster in 2006, it’s tough to imagine the promotion won’t open up the checkbook to ensure that Guida stays right where he is until his career is finished.

