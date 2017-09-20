Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Andrade: UFC Japan Joe Rogan Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Joe Rogan breaks down the exciting UFC Japan co-main event between Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade going down on Friday, Sept. 22 at Saitama Super Arena.

Gadelha and Andrade have both challenged for the UFC starwweight championship, but both came up short against the current queen of the 115-pounders, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Their co-headliner in Japan could go a long way toward determining who challenges the winner of Jedrzejczyk’s bout with Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in November.

Follow along on Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results and Fight Stats from Japan.

