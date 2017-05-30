Claudia Gadelha: Small Town Girl, Big UFC Dreams

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 30, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Claudia Gadelha has used her success in the Octagon to give back to the sport and to her family back in Brazil. She looks to continue her success in the co-main event at UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio.

  • Murdock

    I’d like to see a fight between her and Jessica Andrade. That would be a war!

               

