Claudia Gadelha: Small Town Girl, Big UFC Dreams

(Courtesy of UFC)

Claudia Gadelha has used her success in the Octagon to give back to the sport and to her family back in Brazil. She looks to continue her success in the co-main event at UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio.

