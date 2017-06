Claudia Gadelha: ‘I Needed to Do Different Things to Get Different Results’ (UFC 212 Video)

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Top ranked strawweight Claudia Gadelha talks about changing training camps and being a smarter fighter heading into her UFC 212 bout against Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Tune in on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday.

