HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

featuredUFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Claudia Gadelha: ‘I Don’t Think a Fight with Joanna Jedrzejczyk Makes Sense Now’

June 4, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Claudia Gadelha put on the best performance of her career on Saturday at UFC 212 when she choked out Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the first round.

Being the No. 1 ranked contender in the UFC strawweight division, of course she wants to get another crack at the title that is currently wrapped around Joanna Jedrzejczyk‘s waist. But having already lost twice to the champ, Gadelha realizes that it’s probably still a little too soon for her to challenge Jedrzejczyk again.

So what does come next for Gadelha? She breaks down her victory and her career this UFC backstage interview.

TRENDING > UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Official Fight Poster Unveiled!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Max Holloway Hands Jose Aldo A Beating (UFC 2...

Jun 04, 20173 Comments83 Views

Check out highlights from the featherweight title fight between interim titleholder Max Holloway and champion Jose Aldo at UFC 212 on Saturday in Brazil.

Max Holloway - Blessed Era Begin

The Blessed Era Begins, as ...

Everyone was ushering in a new era after Max

Jun 04, 2017

Claudia Gadelha Taps Out Ka...

Check out highlights from the strawweight bout between Claudia

Jun 04, 2017

Claudia Gadelha Earns $50,0...

Although Jose Aldo was unable to capture victory for

Jun 04, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA