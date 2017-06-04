Claudia Gadelha: ‘I Don’t Think a Fight with Joanna Jedrzejczyk Makes Sense Now’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Claudia Gadelha put on the best performance of her career on Saturday at UFC 212 when she choked out Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the first round.

Being the No. 1 ranked contender in the UFC strawweight division, of course she wants to get another crack at the title that is currently wrapped around Joanna Jedrzejczyk‘s waist. But having already lost twice to the champ, Gadelha realizes that it’s probably still a little too soon for her to challenge Jedrzejczyk again.

So what does come next for Gadelha? She breaks down her victory and her career this UFC backstage interview.

