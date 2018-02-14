HOT OFF THE WIRE
Claudia Gadelha Faces Carla Esparza at UFC 225

February 14, 2018
A women’s strawweight bout between former champion Carla Esparza and and No. 3 ranked Claudia Gadelha has been added to the UFC 225 fight card. UFC officials made the announcement on Wednesday.

Esparza (13-4) won the inaugural UFC women’s 115-pound title in December 2014 by defeating current champion Rose Namajunas in The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale. She lost the belt in her first title defense against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Esparza is on a two-fight winning streak and looking to continue her climb back into title contention.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Doping Hearing Finally Scheduled with California State Athletic Commission

Gadelha (15-3) is a former title challenger who has only lost to two women in her career: Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade. She is coming off a loss to Andrade in her last outing and will be looking to get back in the win column when she faces the former champion.

UFC 225 takes place on June 9 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

               

