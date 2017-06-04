Claudia Gadelha Earns $50,000 Extra for Quick Finish (UFC 212 Bonuses)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 4, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Rio de Janeiro on Saturday for UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway. While the event itself was a hit, the headliner drawing Fight of the Night honors, the outcome wasn’t what most Brazilian fans were hoping for. 

Though it was an exciting, back-and-forth fight, Max Holloway finished home-country hero Jose Aldo to unify the featherweight championship. Aldo looked strong early, but Holloway rocked him and pounded him out in the third round of their main event fight. 

Their efforts earned the Fight of the Night honors, which is accompanied by a $50,000 bonus for each fighter.

Claudia Gadelha - TUF 23 FinaleAlthough Aldo was unable to get the victory, his fellow Brazilian Claudia Gadelha did just that, and in impressive fashion. 

Currently the No. 1 ranked fighter in the strawweight division, Gadelha cemented her position by finishing No. 2 ranked Karolina Kowalkiewicz slightly more than 3 minutes into the opening round of their fight. 

Gadelha was awarded a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for choking out Kowalkiewicz. 

The other Performance of the Night honor went to Brian Kelleher, who made quick work of Iuri Alcantara. Kelleher submitted Alcantara less than 2 minutes into their fight.

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Fighter Bonuses

Fight of the Night:
Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway

Performances of the Night:
Claudia Gadelha
Brian Kelleher

