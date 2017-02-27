Claudia Gadelha Draws Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Brazil

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 27, 2017
The top two UFC starwweights not named Joanna Jedrzejczyk will square off when the promotion returns to Rio de Janeiro in June. 

No. 1 ranked strawweight Claudia Gadelha and No. 2 ranked Karolina Kowalkiewicz have each faced Jedrzejczyk, but neither has been able to wrest the belt from her. They’ll face each other at UFC 212 on June 3 in Brazil to try and earn another crack the title.

Claudia Gadelha UFC 193Gadelha (13-2) has only ever lost to Jedrzejczyk. Prior to Jedrzejczyk winning the championship, she took a split decision over Gadelha, and bested her again, this time by unanimous decision, last summer in The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale headliner.

Gadelha has since gone on to earn the nod against Cortney Casey, and hopes that a win over Kowalkiewicz would put her back in the running for another shot at the belt. 

Kowalkiewicz’s (10-1) lone defeat was also at the hands of Jedrzejczyk, who earned a unanimous decision when the two met last November at UFC 205 in New York City.

Jedrzejczyk’s next bout will be a title defense against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 in May in Dallas.

UFC 212 will be headlined by featherweight champion Jose Aldo putting his belt on the line for the first time, as he faces interim champion Max Holloway. 

