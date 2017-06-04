Claudia Gadelha Chokes Out Karolina Kowalkiewicz (UFC 212 Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

June 4, 2017
Claudia Gadelha staked her claim for another title shot by choking out Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 212 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Coming into this fight, both women believed the winner would be next in line for a title shot. The only other fighter either has lost to is UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. In fact, Gadelha has lost to the champion twice, so it seemed a more difficult road for her to get back into contention despite her No. 1 ranking in the division.

But when you finish the No. 2 contender in the first round, it goes a long way toward making a case for another crack at the belt.

Kowalkiewicz looked good from the opening bell, taking the center of the Octagon, and using shifting footwork and movement to usher Gadelha around the cage. Before she could find her range, however, Gadelha closed the gap, clinched, and took her to the canvas.

Once on the ground, it was all Gadelha. 

She quickly took Kowalkiewicz’s back, slipped a hook in, slinked her arm under the Polish fighter’s chin, snuck her second hook in, and forced the tap. 

Slightly more than three minutes into the fight and Gadelha would have her hand raised in victory. It was her most impressive performance to date, something she credits to her move to Luttrell-Yee MMA in Albuquerque, N.M.

“I have ben saying this whole week, you can’t expect different results if you keep doing the same thing the same thing the same thing. I’m a different fighter. It’s going to be (expletive) hard to beat me,” Gadelha said after the fight. 

Though she didn’t weigh in on what’s next for her in the cage, Gadelha has some definite plans that include fully relocating to Albuquerque.

“Right now, I’m concentrating on doing other things in my life. I know this, I’m moving to Albuquerque, buying a nice car, and getting a fancy dog.”

