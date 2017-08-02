Cindy Dandois Released from the UFC After One Fight

#fighting for the #UFC…

Dandois’ lone appearance took place in April when she lost a unanimous decision to former title contender Alexis Davis, which snapped her three fight win streak.

With fights at both 135 and 145 pounds during her career including a submission victory over Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson, Dandois seemed like a good candidate to join the fledgling UFC women’s featherweight division but apparently that is no longer in the plans.

Dandois is a veteran mixed martial artist who also trains with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

Now it appears Dandois will be looking for a new home following her one appearance in the UFC.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram