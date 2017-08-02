HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cindy Dandois Released from the UFC After One Fight

August 2, 2017
Following just one fight inside the Octagon, Cindy Dandois has been released from the UFC.

Dandois initially reported the news via her Instagram account with UFC officials confirming the news to MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday.

