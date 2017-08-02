Cindy Dandois Released from the UFC After One Fight

Following just one fight inside the Octagon, Cindy Dandois has been released from the UFC.
Dandois initially reported the news via her Instagram account with UFC officials confirming the news to MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday.
Dandois’ lone appearance took place in April when she lost a unanimous decision to former title contender Alexis Davis, which snapped her three fight win streak.
With fights at both 135 and 145 pounds during her career including a submission victory over Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson, Dandois seemed like a good candidate to join the fledgling UFC women’s featherweight division but apparently that is no longer in the plans.
Dandois is a veteran mixed martial artist who also trains with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.
Now it appears Dandois will be looking for a new home following her one appearance in the UFC.