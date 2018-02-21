Chuck Liddell Will Take Tito Ortiz Fight, but Doesn’t Believe He’ll Do It

There have been rumblings about a trilogy fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

Ortiz said he’s willing to take the fight. In fact, it’s about the only fight he’d come out of retirement for, but he doesn’t think that Liddell could get medically cleared.

While Liddell hasn’t fought for several years, he told TMZ Sports that if Ortiz would take the fight, he’d love to do it. He swears that he is fit and would easily get the medical clearance necessary for the fight to move forward. He, however, doesn’t believe that Ortiz would take the fight and make it all the way to the cage.