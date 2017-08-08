Chuck Liddell Thinks Chael Sonnen is a Boring Fighter, but an Easy Match-up

Chael Sonnen recently said that he believes that his next fight will be against UFC Hall of Fame member Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell.

“I think the most likely opponent is going to end up being Chuck Liddell,” Sonnen told FloCombat. “We’ll see what happens there, but that’s what I think is going to happen.”

Liddell retired from fighting in 2010 after being knocked out by Rich Franklin at UFC 115. For the fight to happen, Liddell would have to come out of retirement and sign a deal with Bellator MMA.

On Monday, TMZ Sports caught up with “The Iceman,” who said that Sonnen would be an easy fight.

“I’ve never been very interested in fighting him. He’s kind of a boring fighter,” said Liddell. “It’s a great match-up for me if I’m going to fight, but I haven’t talked to anybody about anything.”

Liddell believes Sonnen is gunning for a big money bout and Liddell coming out of retirement would be just that.

“He wants a big money fight. It’s going to be big money if I’m fighting him,” he said. “He’s an easy match-up.”

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

