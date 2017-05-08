HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva Post UFC 200

Anderson Silva and Dana White

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

Chuck Liddell Not Emphatic About a UFC Comeback

May 8, 2017
2 Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

While retired UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s coach, John Hackleman, recently commented about any potential comeback by Liddell, saying that a lot would depend upon the opponent, Liddell isn’t exactly throwing a lot of fuel on the fire. 

Though TMZ Sports caught up with Liddell for a strolling-down-the-street comment, the former UFC champion wasn’t all that fervent in his endorsement of a return to the Octagon.

“I’m retired right now, so we’ll see.”

That does leave the door cracked open, but is a return really imminent?

  • Sir_Roy

    He’d get wrecked if he tried to come back. Isn’t he already a bit rocked by brain damage as well? Or is his slurred speech in many interviews I’ve seen a result of the drugs he was on?

    Regardless, his jaw is garbage now. For the sake of his health, I hope no one lets him attempt a return to the Octagon. Not even if they invent and “old timers” league.

    • RoBEERtoe

      Chuck had his time. And in that time, he sure brought ton of excitement to the game. For those that don’t remember, for a long time he used to have arguably the best chin in the LHW Division.

      Well said Sir Roy. For his health’s sake, I sure hope he doesn’t return.

               

