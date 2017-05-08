Chuck Liddell Not Emphatic About a UFC Comeback

While retired UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s coach, John Hackleman, recently commented about any potential comeback by Liddell, saying that a lot would depend upon the opponent, Liddell isn’t exactly throwing a lot of fuel on the fire.

Though TMZ Sports caught up with Liddell for a strolling-down-the-street comment, the former UFC champion wasn’t all that fervent in his endorsement of a return to the Octagon.

“I’m retired right now, so we’ll see.”

That does leave the door cracked open, but is a return really imminent?

