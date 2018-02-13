HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMatt Mitrione Admits Opening Round Matchup Against Roy Nelson ‘Didn’t Make Any Sense’

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones’ Manager Gives Him 95-Percent Chance of Fighting in 2018

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredTyron Woodley ‘Pissed Off’ That Dana White Berated Him Over Nate Diaz Fight

featuredYoel Romero Demolishes Luke Rockhold with Vicious Third Round Knockout

Chuck Liddell Names Possible Opponents, as He Stays Ready for Potential MMA Return

February 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

At 48, Chuck Liddell is staying ready for a potential return from retirement.

Following a brief stint on the latest season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” the UFC Hall of Famer is talking once again about booking a fight after having last stepped inside the cage back in 2010 when he suffered a knockout loss to Rich Franklin.

In recent months, Liddell has teased a potential comeback if the right opportunity came along and he’s not giving up hope on that yet.

“It’s still a possibility for sure,” Liddell told TMZ Sports. “I didn’t want to get too far out of shape. Staying in shape. I’m staying ready.”

Liddell has commented frequently since last year that he was considering another fight and it appears he’s still waiting on the right offer to come along that would see him return to action.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Who Would Chuck Liddell Want to Fight in MMA Return?

Liddell named the fighters he’d like to face the most, which seems to indicate he’s angling towards a return with Bellator MMA and not his longtime home with the UFC, but he also added that the right opportunity will definitely draw him back to the sport.

Chuck Liddell UFC 172 Q&A“I’ve said it before in the news, Chael [Sonnen] would be a good warm-up fight to get back into it. Tito [Ortiz] would be great if he would even consider fighting me. I hear he won’t fight me. He’ll fight other people, but not me,” Liddell said.

“It depends on who they offer. I’m down for just about anything.”

Of course, Sonnen is currently into the second round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, while Ortiz has retired from fighting. Still, those seem to be the match-ups that interest Liddell the most.

TRENDING > Yoel Romero Likely to Get Next Shot at UFC Champ Robert Whittaker

As of now, it doesn’t appear that Liddell has been made any formal offers to book his return to action, but clearly, he’s still staying ready just in case that call comes in.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA