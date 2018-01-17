HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMichael Bisping Absolutely Refuses to Fight Vitor Belfort

Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I’m More of a Mixed Martial Artist than Francis Ngannou’

Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

featuredJeremy Stephens Demolishes Dooho Choi with Vicious TKO (UFC St Louis Results)

Chuck Liddell Gained Motivation Again On Ultimate Expedition

January 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

It’s been seven years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell last fought inside the Octagon. He hung up his gloves and put away his trademark icicle trunks and entered the unfamiliar world of retirement.

With fighting behind him, “The Iceman” felt lost. “It’s hard to explain,” he told MMAWeekly.com. “When you spend 40 years having something scheduled, a football game, a wrestling match, a baseball game, a training camp, a fight, I was a little lost. I needed motivation and it was good to have that motivation back again. It was good having a goal.”

Liddell found that motivation again when presented with the opportunity to appear on the Youtube Red original series “Ultimate Expedition.” The show, which premiered on Wednesday, brought together eight celebrities with no previous climbing experience to summit the 20,000-foot Mount Tocllaraju in Peru.

“My manager called me with the opportunity and I needed a little kick in the ass to get back in shape, so I said sure, let’s do it,” he said.

Arriving in Peru, the elevation was felt immediately. The lack of oxygen had cast members, including Liddell, getting winded doing basic activities.

“I thought I was going to be able to get in shape before I went, but I only had two weeks,” he said. . “Going up the steps with your luggage and getting winded going to the second floor, I was like, wow.”

With no previous climbing experience, each cast member accepted the challenge, but was on a separate journey. Some wanted to prove they could do it. Others wanted the adventure. For Liddell, it was about setting an example for his children.

His daughter, Guinevere, was born in 2011, and his son, Charles Jr., was born in 2013. They didn’t see their father rise up the ranks of the 205-pound division and become a UFC world champion.

“I wanted to do it so my kids could see me accomplishing the goal, working hard. I was a world champion, but they didn’t get to see that. I wanted them to see me that way,” he said.

Base camp for the expedition was over 14,000 feet. At the time, that was the highest elevation Liddell had ever experienced.  He had to learn survival techniques, as well as how to climb in treacherous conditions.  Mostly, he had to learn to pace himself. 

TRENDING > Matt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

“Mountain climbing isn’t a sprint.  It’s a marathon.  I had to learn to slow down.  When facing a challenge, I would always just push through.  The biggest thing was to just slow down and pace myself,” he said.  

Ultimate Expedition was exactly what Liddell needed to have a goal again.  To be motivated and feel a little bit like his younger self. 

“It was a good experience. It gave me that motivation back. I needed that,” he said. “The Iceman is definitely back.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA