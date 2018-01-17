Chuck Liddell Climbs 20,000-Foot Mountain in New Youtube Series (Exclusive Clip)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 17, 2018
(Courtesy of EPK.tv)

It’s been seven years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell retired from fighting. “The Iceman” now climbs mountains in a new Youtube Red Series. Check out this exclusive clip of Liddell on Ultimate Expedition where he travels to Peru to climb a 20,000-foot mountain in the Andes.

Liddell had been the target of Chael Sonnen’s venom recently, but the UFC Hall of Famer didn’t take the bait as Sonnen tried to lure him out of retirement and into the Bellator cage. He instead appears intent on living his life outside the cage.

Ultimate Expedition premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17, on Youtube Red.

               

