Christian Lee and Honorio Banario Draw New Opponents at ONE: Kings of Destiny

ONE: Kings of Destiny is set for Manila on April 21 and there have been a couple of late tweaks to the card with both Honorio Banario and Christian Lee finding themselves in need of new opponents after recent pullouts.

Banario (11-6) is in search of a fourth straight win in the lightweight division and had been scheduled to face Rob Lisita. The Australian withdrew citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Jaroslav Jartim (8-5-1), who fights out of Ole Laursen’s Legacy Gym.

Banario is a former ONE Championship featherweight titleholder and Lee (5-1) has his sights firmly set on that belt. Lee was originally slated to face Keanu Subba, but the Malaysian suffered a knee injury. The Hawaii based fighter will instead be matched with Wan Jian Ping (2-1).

The ONE: Kings of Destiny fight card is set for the MOA Arena and will be headlined by a lightweight title bout between champion Eduard Folayang and challenger Ev Ting. It also features Filipino fighters Kevin Belingon, Danny Kingad, Eugene Toquero, and Gina Iniong.

