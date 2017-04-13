HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz UFC 202 Post

featuredLike Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Receives Reduced Bottle-Throwing Punishment

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 weigh

featuredAnthony Johnson’s Team Wants Cut of Daniel Cormier’s Purse for Controversial Weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier Retains Title, Anthony Johnson Retires (UFC 210 Results)

Christian Lee and Honorio Banario Draw New Opponents at ONE: Kings of Destiny

April 13, 2017
No Comments

ONE: Kings of Destiny is set for Manila on April 21 and there have been a couple of late tweaks to the card with both Honorio Banario and Christian Lee finding themselves in need of new opponents after recent pullouts.

Banario (11-6) is in search of a fourth straight win in the lightweight division and had been scheduled to face Rob Lisita. The Australian withdrew citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Jaroslav Jartim (8-5-1), who fights out of Ole Laursen’s Legacy Gym.

Banario is a former ONE Championship featherweight titleholder and Lee (5-1) has his sights firmly set on that belt. Lee was originally slated to face Keanu Subba, but the Malaysian suffered a knee injury. The Hawaii based fighter will instead be matched with Wan Jian Ping (2-1).

TRENDING > UFC Veteran Named New Evolve MMA Head Coach

The ONE: Kings of Destiny fight card is set for the MOA Arena and will be headlined by a lightweight title bout between champion Eduard Folayang and challenger Ev Ting. It also features Filipino fighters Kevin Belingon, Danny Kingad, Eugene Toquero, and Gina Iniong.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia Headlines UFC Si...

Apr 13, 20172 Comments89 Views

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will face No. 10 Bethe Correia in the UFC Fight Night 111 main event in Singapore.

Sabrina Mazo Isaza Says, &#...

Sabrina Mazo Isaza (2-0) will have her first fight

Apr 13, 2017
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

Ronda Rousey UFC Return Loo...

As the days drift by, and if UFC president

Apr 12, 2017

Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway&...

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max

Apr 12, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA