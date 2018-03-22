Christian Aguilera Believes His Striking ‘Will Pay Dividends’ at LFA 36

While most fighters are just getting in their first bouts of 2018, welterweight prospect Christian Aguilera has already picked up two victories so far this year.

Against Maycon Mendonca in January at LFA 30, and then versus Anthony Hernandez for KOTC in February, Aguilera was able to pick up two first round finishes, but in different ways.

“I got to show two different aspects of my game, which is cool,” Aguilera told MMAWeekly.com. “My first fight with the LFA was the knockout that happened pretty quick. The second one I got to use more of my wrestling and finish him with ground ‘n’ pound.”

Aguilera points out that there wasn’t really any intention to start the year off so busy, but coming out of his fights healthy has allowed him to take the opportunities presented him.

“We had the first LFA fight line up about four weeks before the fight,” said Aguilera. “After that we finished it so quick that, so we were able to take an offer right after that. That one finished quick too. We’ve been getting lucky with the finishes and turn-around. There’s been no damage taken, so there’s no reason to not keep fighting.”

On Friday in Cabazon, Calif., Aguilera (10-4) will look for his third win in three months when he takes on Ricardo Seixas (4-0) in an LFA 36 main card 170-pound bout.

“Ricardo seems like he’s a really good Jiu-Jitsu black belt,” Aguilera said. “In all his previous fights he’s used the kimura, with one decision. He looks pretty strong and is a pretty big dude.

“As far as beating him, movement is going to be key, and I think boxing is going to play a big part in this. I feel like my hands are a little more advanced than his are right now. I think footwork and boxing are going to pay dividends in the second and third round as far as finishing the fight goes.”

With five wins in his last seven fights, with two finishes in a row, Aguilera could make his move up to the next level this year with an impressive performance on March 23 against Seixas.

“I feel like if we get one or two more wins, we have to be on someone’s radar, especially if we keep finishing fights,” said Aguilera. “But I’m just going to do my job and keep winning fights. Eventually it will be undeniable. I don’t know how long it will take, so we’ll just keep going.”