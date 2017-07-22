Chris Weidman’s Knees are Repaired and Ready for Title Run

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 22, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

From high school into his professional MMA career, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman dealt with lateral menisci issues. Chris came to HSS, where he met HSS sports medicine surgeon, Dr. Answorth Allen. After undergoing successful surgery and enduring a rigorous rehabilitation process, Chris is prepared physically and mentally for his upcoming bout this weekend in Uniondale, N.Y.

RELATED:

