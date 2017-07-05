Chris Weidman’s Appeal Denied by New York Commission Following Loss to Gegard Mousasi

Chris Weidman will not have his loss to Gegard Mousasi overturned after he filed an appeal following his fight at UFC 210 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Weidman filed the appeal after the fight was stopped following a pair of knee strikes from Mousasi that were at first deemed illegal. Upon further review, both strikes were verified as legal strikes and due to the damage inflicted Weidman was not allowed to continue, which brought an end to the contest.

Mousasi was declared the winner by TKO but afterwards Weidman wasted no time filing an appeal to the commission.

The New York State Athletic Commission confirmed to MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday that Weidman’s appeal has been denied.

“The New York State Athletic Commission has completed its review of Mr. Weidman’s request. The official results of the Mousasi/Weidman bout will not be disturbed, and the matter is now closed,” New York state commission officials wrote in an email.

Weidman will keep the TKO loss on his record, which marked the third straight defeat in his career after winning the middleweight championship in 2013.

Weidman will once again deal with the New York commission when he returns to action on July 22 when he faces surging contender Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on FOX 25 from Long Island, N.Y.

