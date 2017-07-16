Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum: UFC on FOX 25 Road to the Octagon

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 16, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

The spectacular main event of UFC on FOX 25 in Long Island showcases former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman against 25-year-old rising star Kelvin Gastelum. For Weidman, headlining the UFC’s first event in his hometown is a lifelong dream, as his close-knit family supports his latest run at the 185-pound belt. Meanwhile in Orange County, California, former Ultimate Fighter victor Gastelum surrounds himself with recent UFC champions as he seeks to close in on a title shot of his own.

