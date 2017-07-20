Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum: UFC on Fox 25 Joe Rogan Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the pivotal middleweight battle between Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum set for the main event on Saturday at UFC on FOX 25 on Long Island.

