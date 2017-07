Chris Weidman Survives Knockdown to Secure the Choke (UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Chris Weidman as he sinks the choke on Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New York. Weidman scored the submission victory at 3:45 of the third round.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram