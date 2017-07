Chris Weidman Responds to Michael Bisping’s Trash Talk Live on FOX (video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Chris Weidman discusses his win over Kelvin Gastelum and his beef with Michael Bisping.

