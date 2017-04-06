Chris Weidman on Gegard Mousasi Fight: ‘It’s a Pivotal Point for Me’
(Courtesy of MMAFighting)
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman says his UFC 210 fight against Gegard Mousasi is a ‘pivotal point’ in his career considering that he’s coming off two losses.
TRENDING > Conor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Apr 06, 201726 Views
Kelvin Gastelum was flagged for a potential anti-doping violation stemming from a test administered after his win over Vitor Belfor on March 11.