Chris Weidman on Gegard Mousasi Fight: ‘It’s a Pivotal Point for Me’

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman says his UFC 210 fight against Gegard Mousasi is a ‘pivotal point’ in his career considering that he’s coming off two losses.

