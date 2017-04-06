HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chris Weidman on Gegard Mousasi Fight: ‘It’s a Pivotal Point for Me’

April 6, 2017
1 Comment

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman says his UFC 210 fight against Gegard Mousasi is a ‘pivotal point’ in his career considering that he’s coming off two losses.

  • TheCerealKiller

    It’s beyond pivotal. If he loses a third in a row, people will start to question if his title run was a fluke due to Anderson’s decline. Beating Machida and non-steroid Cheator Belroid was really not that impressive since have not been much the past few years. I’m taking Mousasi.

               

