Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark (UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-in Results)

The UFC on FOX 25 fight card is set following Friday’s early, official weigh-in on Long Island.

Fighting on his home turf for the first time in the UFC, Long Island native Chris Weidman had no issues making weight on Friday. Weidman looked fit and relaxed as he stepped on the scale at 186 pounds, hitting the upper limit for a middleweight non-title fight.

Weidman will square off in the UFC on FOX 25 headliner with Kelvin Gastelum, who has had numerous past struggles with making weight. That was before his move to middleweight, where he has consistently made weight in three consecutive fights. He weighed 185.6 pounds on Long Island.

The UFC on FOX 25 co-main event features a battle between featherweights trying to make their way into the title picture.

Dennis Bermudez’s run toward the belt was disrupted by Chan Sung Jung earlier this year, but he’ll look to a win over Darren Elkins to try and right the ship. Meanwhile, Elkins has won four consecutive fights, but needs to add a fighter like Bermudez to his resume if he is to make a serious run at the title.

Bermudez weighed 145.4 pounds on Friday, while Elkins stepped on the scale at 145.6 pounds.

UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FOX)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185.6)

Dennis Bermudez (145.4) vs. Darren Elkins (145.6)

Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Gian Villante (205.8)

Jimmie Rivera (135.8) vs. Thomas Almeida (135.2)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on FOX)

Lyman Good (170.4) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.4)

Rafael Natal (185.2) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (185.4)

Ryan LaFlare (170.8) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.6)

Damian Grabowski (261.4) vs. Chase Sherman (250.8)

Prelims (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Kyle Bochniak (145.2) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (144.8)

Brian Kelleher (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135.6)

Timothy Johnson (264.2) vs. Junior Albini (264.6)

Shane Burgos (145.2) vs. Godofredo Pepey (145)

Frankie Perez (155.6) vs. Chris Wade (155.6)

