Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi Meet at UFC 210

January 19, 2017
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman will face Gegard Mousasi at UFC 210 on April 8 in Buffalo, N.Y. The UFC announced the match-up on Thursday.

Weidman (13-2) won the 185-pound world title at UFC 162 in July 2013 by knocking out Anderson Silva. He defended the belt three times before losing to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194. The New York native is coming off a knockout loss to Yoel Romero in his last outing and hopes to snap a two-fight skid when he faces the rising Mousasi.

Four Bouts Announced for UFC London

Mousasi (41-6-2) is riding a four-fight winning streak, including three knockout wins in a row. The Dutchman called for a fight against Weidman following his win over Uriah Hall in November.

UFC 210 takes place on April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. More bouts are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks for the pay-per-view fight card.

