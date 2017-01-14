HOT OFF THE WIRE
BJ Penn

featuredComeback Set as BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez Make Weight (UFC Phoenix Weigh-in Results)

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Makes Real Fight Offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

MMAWeekly 2016 Reader's Choice Awards

featuredVote for the 2016 MMAWeekly Reader’s Choice MMA Awards!

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Reveals Money Offered to Get Conor McGregor to Box

Chris Lytle: ‘Conor McGregor Fighting Floyd Mayweather is Smart Fight’

January 14, 2017
1 Comment

The talk about UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. fighting seemed farfetched until Friday when UFC president Dana White officially made Mayweather an offer.

Retired UFC welterweight contender Chris “Lights Out” Lytle was a professional boxer before turning his attention to mixed martial arts. Before exchanging the ring for the Octagon, Lytle had an impressive 13-1-1 boxing record. With the talk of McGregor and Mayweather heating up, Lytle thinks the fight makes “complete sense” for both guys.

“It makes complete sense for Conor McGregor to want to go fight Floyd Mayweather because Floyd doesn’t really knock anybody out. He’s not a hard puncher. He’ll out-jab you a few times and make you go the distance. So it’s a great fight for him. He’d probably make $50 million, maybe $100 million. I don’t know what he’d make, but he’d make a ton of money,” Lylte told MMAWeekly.com.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight Poster CM MockThe money and the low-risk of being knocked out may make the bout a good idea for McGregor, but Lytle also thinks it makes sense for Mayweather.

“I think it’s a smart fight for Floyd because Floyd is all worried about his reputation and this would be a big match-up, a big main guy, and I think he feels like he definitely has the boxing advantage against him. I think it’s a very smart fight for both guys,” he said.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Responds to Dana White’s Offer to Fight Conor McGregor (video)

In an MMA fight, there’s little doubt that Mayweather would struggle, but the bout being talked about would take place in the boxing ring under boxing rules. If the fight does actually happen, Lytle believes McGregor would have a difficult time against one of the greatest boxers in the history of pugilism.

“People don’t realize that elite level of boxing is very, very good. I think at the very elite level, (McGregor) wouldn’t fare so well. I think he could beat your average boxer and even some good boxers. But you start throwing in some elite boxers, I think it would be very difficult because that is all those boxers do. That’s all they’ve trained at for many, many, many years.

“When you do MMA, you do grappling, you do kickboxing, you do boxing. You do a lot, but you’re not doing what they do. It’s a little bit different and I think that really pushes the advantage to those boxers.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

BJ Penn

Comeback Set as BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez Ma...

Jan 14, 2017No Comments5 Views

BJ Penn's return to the Octagon is set after he and UFC Fight Night 103 opponent Yair Rodriguez made weight at the early official weigh-in on Saturday.

UFC Phoenix BJ Penn weigh-in video

Watch the UFC Fight Night P...

Watch the UFC Fight Night Phoenix official weigh-in streaming

Jan 14, 2017
Rachael Ostovich - Invicta FC 21

Rachael Ostovich Believes S...

For her first fight of the year, Rachael Ostovich

Jan 14, 2017

LFA 1 Results & Highli...

Check out the full results and fight highlight from

Jan 14, 2017
  • runner2300

    How about CMac stop with the BS fights and defend a belt or two…..

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA