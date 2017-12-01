Chris Honeycutt Looking to Make Rafael Lovato Fight His Fight at Bellator 189

               

December 1, 2017
Coming off of a year in 2016 where he won three of four fights, middleweight Chris Honeycutt was looking to keep his momentum going in 2017 when an injury sidelined him for the first half of the year.

While he doesn’t try to get too down on his lack of activity this year, Honeycutt doesn’t hope to have a repeat of 2017’s output anytime soon.

“It’s something you have to deal with,” Honeycutt told MMAWeekly.com. “ To know I’m only going to have two fights in 2017 is kind of depressing, but you’ve got to live with it, so I don’t really look back and complain. I’ve got to look to the future and hope another year doesn’t turn out this way.”

With one win in his lone fight this year, Honeycutt (10-1) will look to at least close out 2017 undefeated when he takes on Rafael Lovato Jr (6-0) in a main card 185-pound bout this Friday at Bellator 189 in Thackerville, Okla.

With Lovato’s expertise in Jiu-Jitsu, Honeycutt would prefer to keep the fight standing, but he is not averse to having to go to the ground and use his wrestling to his advantage.

“I’ll always be comfortable on the ground,” said Honeycutt. “If somehow I end up on my back will probably be the only place I have discomfort. I wouldn’t say unsure of myself, because I know exactly what I need to do, but that will be the place I’ll be on highest alert.

“I’m not trying to show the world how good Lovato is on the ground. I’m not trying to make this a Lovato fight. I’m going make this a Chris Honeycutt fight. I’m not the best striker in the sport, but my striking has definitely evolved to a high level, enough to where I don’t think Lovato can match up.”

After missing most of 2017, Honeycutt wants to be more active next year, and if that means eschewing a shot at the Bellator middleweight title, that’s fine, as he knows he’ll get his shot eventually.

“I’m not opposed to waiting for the belt, but I want to make up for lost time,” Honeycutt said. “If I can get in six fights or three fights in one year with one of those fights being a title shot, I’ll take the six fights any day.

“Sooner is always better than later. I want the belt, and I know the belt will come; it’s just when will it come. I’m not impatient. I’ve learned the years in wrestling and fighting that you should only worry about the things you can control. If you work hard good things will come.”

