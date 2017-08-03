HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chris Harris Not Looking Past LFA 18 Opponent Brendan Allen

August 3, 2017
When it comes to his unanimous decision win over Cortez Coleman in June at LFA 15, middleweight prospect Chris Harris admittedly didn’t have the kind of performance he’s capable of, but is nonetheless pleased he was able to come away with the victory.

“I didn’t get a finish, but you can’t finish everybody, and Cortez is very tough,” Harris told MMAWeekly.com. “I didn’t necessarily get the fight like I normally do because I had a back injury going into a little bit, so I didn’t perform the way that I would normally would.

“(The back injury) didn’t affect the fight as much as it could have, but other than that being a factor, I feel like I did everything else pretty good.”

Though he was coming off a loss in his first bout of 2017 to Jordan Young at Bellator 171, Harris didn’t overwhelm himself with pressure to not lose two in a row.

“I really didn’t think about that at all,” said Harris. “I don’t really put a lot of pressure on winning or losing. Obviously losing two fights in a row is a big deal as far as making it to the UFC or whatever the case may be, but those aren’t really do or die goals for me.

“I fight because I enjoy fighting, I enjoy training and living the lifestyle I live. If I was to lose two fights in a row and have to fight more locally it wouldn’t be that big of a deal to me.”

In his next bout, Harris (9-1) will look to keep his winning ways going when he takes on Brendan Allen (7-2) in a 185-pound co-main event of LFA 18 in Shawnee, Okla.

LFA 18 Aguilar vs Rader Fight Poster“I feel like he’s pretty well-rounded,” Harris said of Allen. “I don’t think he’s the best I’ve fought. I don’t think he’s the best grappler I’ve fought. But I think he’s got the best mix of everything.

“What I have to do to beat him is just perform that night. I don’t ever try to anticipate what’s going to happen when I fight somebody. I don’t try to game plan this or that. That will all come together the night of the fight. As long as I show up and perform, I don’t think he can beat me.”

Not one to put undue pressure on himself, Harris is just looking forward to August 4, and whatever comes after that will come.

“I just enjoy doing this,” said Harris. “I enjoy the process. I do sometimes plan or have an idea of what I’m going to do next, but it’s not really set in stone. The first thing I have to do is beat Brendan Allen, and who knows what will happen after that.”

