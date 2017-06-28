Chibwikem Onyenegecha’s LFA 15 Game Plan: ‘Punch Him in the Face’

For someone whom by their own admission did not have a lot of experience prior to turning pro in MMA, middleweight prospect Chibwikem Onyenegecha has done very well for himself.

In five fights, Onyenegecha has picked up finishes in all of them, and in three closed out the fight in the first round.

“I definitely took a crash course in MMA,” Onyenegecha told MMAWeekly.com. “I only had one amateur fight, so I didn’t get a lot of experience like I should have, so I’ve definitely been learning a lot by fighting. My coaches have been helping out a lot.

“I’m just going out there and throwing my hands. It seems to work. I haven’t had a problem so far. I’ll take whatever they give me. If I see an opening I go for it. I get in the moment and let my instincts take over.”

After impressing on the local level, Onyenegecha will step up onto the national stage in his next bout as he joins Legacy Fighting Alliance. Though things have worked out well for him so far, he made a trip out to FIT NHB to maximize his efforts for his LFA debut.

“I came out to New Mexico to train and step my game,” said Onyenegecha said. “I really want to make an honest effort to show what I’ve got and impress some people.

“I’ve learning how to grapple. That probably comes from my coach (at Fit NHB) being a wrestler. They’ve been helping me a lot wrestling-wise and jiu-jitsu-wise. They’ve also been helping my punches. I used to throw one or two, but now I’m throwing three and four (punch combinations).”

Onyenegecha (5-0) will take on Stephen Skoch (3-4) in a main card 185-pound bout at LFA 15 on Friday in Shawnee, Okla.

“He’s a wrestler, and I always fight wrestlers,” Onyenegecha said of Skoch. “I don’t know a lot about him (otherwise). I’m a little in the dark, so all I can hope is that I’ve trained hard and that I’m ready for it. Just sprawl ‘n’ brawl and punch him in the face.”

Now that he’s on the national stage, Onyenegecha’s next step is to contend for a title, not only in MMA but other combat sports as well.

“I take it fight by fight, but my overall is to get that belt,” said Onyenegecha said. “I want to get one major belt in boxing, one major belt in Muay Thai, and one major belt in MMA. Wherever my journey takes me, I’m down for whatever.”

(Photo by Jerry Smith Photography)

