HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel-Cormier-vs-Jon-Jones

featuredDaniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

Dana White - UFC 178

featuredDana White Claims UFC Shot Down $5 Billion Offer

featuredAl Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

featuredCub Swanson Outclasses Artem Lobov (UFC Nashville Results)

Cheick Kongo vs. Augusto Sakai Added to Bellator 179

April 27, 2017
No Comments

A newly announced heavyweight bout featuring Cheick Kongo (26-10-2) against Augusto Sakai (9-0-1) has been added to the already-electric Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald event, which emanates from The SSE Arena, Wembley on May 19.

Kongo, the French-born heavyweight, is currently riding a four-fight win streak that includes wins over Oli Thompson and Alexander Volkov, while the 25-year-old Sakai looks to stay unbeaten and make a name for himself in the division.

Additionally, preliminary matchups featuring some of the U.K.’s best up-and-coming talent have been finalized for the event.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

Updated Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald Main Card:

Welterweight Main Event: Paul Daley (39-14-2) vs. Rory MacDonald (18-4)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Michael Page (12-0) vs. Derek Anderson (14-3)

Light Heavyweight Feature Bout: Liam McGeary (12-1) vs. Linton Vassell (17-5)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Cheick Kongo (26-10-2) vs. Augusto Sakai (9-0-1)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Dods (6-0) vs. Alfie Davis (6-1)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Rob Beech (4-1) vs. Stav Economou (17-5)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Jamie Powell (6-1) vs. Amir Albazi (8-0)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Umer Kayani (4-3) vs. Nathan Jones (10-5)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Dan Vinni (14-14) vs. Alex Lohore (10-1)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Liam Etebar (6-1) vs. Rafal Cejra Cejrowski (2-0)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout (150 lbs.): Jeremy Petley (10-8) vs. Chase Morton (6-3)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Marcin Prostko (4-5) vs. Mike Shipman (9-1)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Salih Kulucan (4-5) vs. Diego Barbosa (3-0)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Isn’t Restricting His Tr...

Apr 27, 2017No Comments6 Views

As Conor McGregor begins preparations for a potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, he's not restricting himself to boxing's more limited skillset.

Daniel-Cormier-vs-Jon-Jones

Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jo...

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is tired of

Apr 27, 2017
UFC Twitter logo

Could Twitter Become a UFC ...

With Twitter's announced move to 24/7 live video, could

Apr 27, 2017
Urijah Faber vs TJ Dillashaw TUF 25

Urijah Faber and TJ Dillash...

The confrontation got heated when Urijah Faber challenged TJ

Apr 27, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA