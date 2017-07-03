Check Out Valentina Shevchenko’s Victory Over Holly Holm (UFC 213 Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 3, 2017
Check out Valentina Shevchenko‘s victory over the former bantamweight champion Holly Holm last July in Chicago. Shevchenko next gets her chance against current bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 213 on July 8.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charges

