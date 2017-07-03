Check Out Valentina Shevchenko’s Victory Over Holly Holm (UFC 213 Free Fight)
Check out Valentina Shevchenko‘s victory over the former bantamweight champion Holly Holm last July in Chicago. Shevchenko next gets her chance against current bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 213 on July 8.
Fox Sports' digital strategy has undergone a major shift in recent weeks just ahead of the company's negotiation with the UFC over its broadcast rights.