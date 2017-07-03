Check Out Valentina Shevchenko’s Victory Over Holly Holm (UFC 213 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Valentina Shevchenko‘s victory over the former bantamweight champion Holly Holm last July in Chicago. Shevchenko next gets her chance against current bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 213 on July 8.

