Check Out Thomas Almeida’s Flying Knee Finish of Brad Pickett (UFC KO of the Week)
(Courtesy of UFC)
Check out Thomas Almeida‘s flying knee knockout against Brad Pickett form UFC 189. Almeida faces Jimmie Rivera to lead off the main card at UFC on FOX 25 on Long Island on Saturday.
TRENDING > Conor McGregor Confronts Mayweather’s ‘Juice Heads’ for Surrounding Him on Stage
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Jul 19, 201728 Views
Though rumors of a Brock Lesnar UFC return began swirling this week, a UFC official has shot down his re-entry into the USADA testing pool.