Check Out Thomas Almeida’s Flying Knee Finish of Brad Pickett (UFC KO of the Week)

July 19, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Thomas Almeida‘s flying knee knockout against Brad Pickett form UFC 189. Almeida faces Jimmie Rivera to lead off the main card at UFC on FOX 25 on Long Island on Saturday.

