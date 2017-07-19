Check Out Thomas Almeida’s Flying Knee Finish of Brad Pickett (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Thomas Almeida‘s flying knee knockout against Brad Pickett form UFC 189. Almeida faces Jimmie Rivera to lead off the main card at UFC on FOX 25 on Long Island on Saturday.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Confronts Mayweather’s ‘Juice Heads’ for Surrounding Him on Stage

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram