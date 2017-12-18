               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Check Out the UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm – Born for Greatness Video

December 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 219 is stacked as Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm meet in the main event for the UFC women’s featherweight title. In the co-main, Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Edson Barboza. Don’t miss the action on December 30, live on Pay Per View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

