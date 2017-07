Check Out the Invicta FC 24 Fight Highlights and Recap

Mara Romero Borella defeated UFC veteran Milana Dudieva by split decision on Saturday in the Invicta FC 24 main event in Kansas City, Mo.

Invicta FC 24 Results:

– Mara Romero Borella def. Milana Dudieva by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-29)

– Jihn Yu Frey def. Ashely Cummins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

– Pam Sorenson def. Helena Kolesnyk by submission (arm bar) at 3:12, R1

– Karina Rodrigquez def. Barbara Acioly by TKO (punches) at 2:14, R1

– Miranda Maverick def. Gabby Romero by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)

– Sunna Daviosdottir def. Kelly D’Angelo by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

– Felecia Spencer def. Amy Coleman by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:17, R1

