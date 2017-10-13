Check Out the Emotion of UFC 216 in The Thrill and The Agony

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the emotional behind the scenes reactions at UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee from this past weekend in Las Vegas.

It was an emotionally charged week leading up to the show, following the devastating tragedy of the Las Vegas shooting. All that emotion seemed to spill over on fight night, as John Moraga returned to flyweight contention, Demetrious Johnson staked his claim as the best fighter ever, and Tony Ferguson captured the interim UFC lightweight championship.

